Tipperary man charged with Waterford mother's murder

A Tipperary man has been charged with the murder of a young mother in Waterford last weekend.

Danny Whelan (28) appeared before the district court in Waterford this morning (Tuesday). The court heard he is of no fixed abode but originally is from Thurles.

Samantha Walsh (31), who was the mother of four children, was found in a flat in Ballybricken, Waterford, last Friday afternoon. Emergency services were called but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whelan has been remanded in custody to appear in court again next Monday, May 8.