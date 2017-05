A rural house near Carrick-on-Suir was burgled in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The house was located Tinhalla, Carrick-on-Suir along the Carrick-on-Suir to Kilmeaden Road.

Gardai investigating the crime have appealed to anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or activity in the Tinhalla area on Saturday night/Sunday morning April 29/30 to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024.