Carrick-on-Suir Taekwon-Do athletes win European medals

Three young members of Carrick-on-Suir Taekwon-Do School were awarded a European bronze medal in sparring at the European Taekwon-Do Championships in England last week.

The School congratulates Abbie O'Neill, Trivio Tijanic and Andrew Loo on winning the bronze medal in the Children's Sparring Section of the championships and also their proud coaches Adam Fox and Paul Tobin on their success.

The championships took place in Liverpool between Monday, April 24 and Sunday last.