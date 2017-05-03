Visit of Brian Fox and Conor Sweeney huge boost for Bansha youngsters

Bansha’s Galtee Rovers/St, Pecaun’s GAA club enjoyed a training session recently with captain of the Tipperary Senior Football team Brian Fox and fellow player Conor Sweeney.

“Today was just class,” said young player Emmet Bonner.

“We learnt how to kick properly and control the ball and it was great.”

There was full turnout of young players for the training session with the news that their heroes were going to be there.

Recently appointed captain of the Tipperary Footballers Brian Fox said it was great to have the opportunity to visit Galtee Rovers/St. Pecaun’s and meet the kids.

“It’s nice to be asked to help train any team and I will give my time freely because these children are our future and you’d be hoping that down the line they would be able to step up to County level.

“ I would hope that I can relay some of my experience today and words of wisdom to inspire the young players just like when I was young and we had a player who was playing at a higher level.”

Coach Lar Roche said - “The visit by Brian Fox and Conor Sweeney is fantastic for our club especially with Brian being recently appointed as Captain of the Tipperary Senior Football team.”

“You can see by our young players that they are thoroughly enjoying the visit and we had a full turn out for training this morning.

“We’re very much looking forward to the season ahead. Last year we had a good year in that we pushed our U12 A & B teams to upgrades that we weren’t good enough to win but we obtained great experience.

“We know that you learn more when you lose. Winning covers a lot of cracks whereas making mistakes sticks to you and highlights an opportunity to work on those mistakes.”

Tipperary player Conor Sweeney was also busy with the kids showing them some training drills and different skill techniques.

This means a lot and any chance I get to help any club is an honour. It’s interesting to go to different parts of Tipperary and see what the standard and numbers are like.

“The numbers here in Bansha look very promising and it looks like the future is in good hands.

“When I was younger there weren’t many GAA footballers around, there were more hurlers, but I remember a visit by Declan Browne to our club and it was fantastic.

“At that age, to meet a senior player was the be-all and end-all and gave us something to look up to. I hope our visit today will inspire the young players too.”

At Galtee Rovers/St, Pecaun’s the numbers for the girls’ teams often outnumber the boys.

Stevie Nugent, coach of the U8 & U6’s Girls said - “The girls are a great bunch who work and train hard. They attend blitzes and last year we did very well playing other teams, learning more and more each game and it’s all very enjoyable.”

Chairperson of the ladies team Tommy Quirke said the visit from the Tipperary footballers gave the teams a good boost and it’s a big bonus for them.

“They tune in when there’s a different voice and it’s been a great coaching session for them.”