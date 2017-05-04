Ballylooby farm to host Reseeding Event

As part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Year of Sustainable Grassland initiative, the Irish Grassland Association are organising a Reseeding Demonstration event on Wednesday, May 17, in Cahir.

The aim of this event will be to promote the benefits of reseeding and best practice procedures that farmers can follow to achieve better yields from their grassland.

The Irish Seed Trade Association are kindly sponsoring the event and it will be held on the farm of Donald and Lucy Bateman, Ballylooby, Cahir.

The Batemans have been dairy farming in Ballylooby since 1999 and currently milk 230 cows on 82 hectares. Donald and Lucy’s focus has always been on utilising grass to help them to successfully reach their profit targets.

Through adopting an ongoing program of reseeding, combined with good grassland management practices, the Batemans have maximised their overall farm output.

The figures involved are very impressive - the farm grew 14.5 t/ha of grass dry matter (DM) and produced 440kg of milk solids per cow (1254 kg/ha) in 2016.

On the day of the demonstration, leading experts will speak and give advice on a range of topics relating to reseeding grassland. All farmers should find this of interest regardless of their farm system or soil type as there will be numerous lessons and take-home messages delivered.

Some of the topics to be covered include: a farm introduction from Donald and Lucy Bateman, weed control, grazing management, grass variety selection and soil fertility.

Unlike other reseeding events, attendees on the day will have an opportunity to see the results of three cultivation methods. Comparison blocks on the site will have been reseeded approximately four weeks in advance of the event using the following machines.

Direct drill system with a power harrow and seed drill.

Moore Unidrill

Einbock Seeder

An assessment of the success and pros and cons of each of the methods should lead to an interesting discussion on the day. There will be a stationary display and discussion of the machinery used for each method. There will also be a discussion on ground preparation and the factors influencing choice of suitable cultivation systems.

This demonstration should be of interest to all grassland farmers and members of the agri-industry and will run on Wednesday, May 17, from 10.30am until 1pm. Please contact the Irish Grassland Association for further details or keep up to date with our website www.irishgrassland.com for full details of all our events.