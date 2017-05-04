'Coffee, cookies and words, words, words' at Fethard's Poetry Pop-Up Cafe

Over thirty people came together in the Stable Café, situated downstairs in the newly opened Fethard Horse Country Experience, to celebrate World Poetry Day last Thursday, May 27.

The brief was to come along and read a poem, one you had written yourself or a favourite by a chosen poet.

We served up a plethora of poems, from much-loved, perennial favourites like Robert Frost’s ‘Stopping By Woods On A Snowy Evening’, recited beautifully by Marian Gilpin, to the newly-minted words of local poets Tom Power (Ballingarry) and Pat Feehily (Clonmel).

Mary Hanrahan read her own ‘Thoughts Dance’, about the trials of writing and that magic moment when it all comes together on the page.

Georgina Conroy raised a chuckle with Roald Dahl’s take on ‘Little Red Riding Hood’, while Dóirín Saurus beguiled us with her chosen ‘Spider’. Yvonne Casey shared ‘Monster in the House’, a poem with a twist that spoke to the child in all of us, while Anne O’Donnell took us down memory lane with Longfellow’s nostalgic ‘My Lost Youth’.

In tribute to our surroundings, Goldie Newport and Carol Kenny recited poems about the Town Hall long ago and Fethard author, John Fogarty, shared a wonderfully poetic prose piece depicting his memories of the dances there in his youth.

Kate Corcoran introduced us to ‘Longing’ by Ethiopian poet Mengistu Lemma, written while he lived in London, an intensely moving depiction of what it is to live in one place while part of you yearns to be elsewhere. It is an emotion with which all exiles can identify.

Congratulations to two ladies who made their debut at reading in public: Marie O’Hara who read her own poem ‘747’ (a mesmerising account of cardiac arrest) and Christine Nevin who had selected the very apposite ‘Trainers’.

We would like to thank everyone who came along at such short notice, especially those who came to listen and were such an appreciative audience. We’re especially delighted that some young people were present too. We’re planning to do it again in the near future and we’re already promised haikus, poems en francais and as Ghaeilge, as well as some new readers.

Coffee, cookies and words, words, words – what more could one ask for? As one lady later remarked it was, “a most pleasant sojourn, in lovely surroundings”.

Just a reminder that Fethard Horse Country Experience is now open from 10am to 4pm, from Wednesday to Sunday, with a special introductory admission fee of €5.