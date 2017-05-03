Marathon Man Joe Lacey (61) does it again for Parkinsons Research

Joe Lacey, originally from Moyglass and now living in Malaysia, ran his first ever marathon at the age of sixty, last year and raised more than £17,000 for Parkinsons research.

This year on Sunday, April 23, Joe ran his second marathon in exactly the same time, and with the help of his supporters, raised £16,685 for Parkinson UK to help fund research and provide supportive care.

What makes this achievement more meritorious is that Joe was diagnosed almost three years ago with Parkinson's after seeking advice from his family doctor when he noticed a tremor in his left hand.

Since then Joe wants to raise as much money as possible to help existing patients manage the disease and help research find a cure. After recently visiting the World Parkinson Congress in Portland, it was really enlightening for Joe to see all the projects funded and supported by Parkinson UK, and encouraging to see how many brilliant dedicated doctors and scientists are working on finding a cure. He feels they are on the verge of a major breakthrough but research needs money and that has spurred his amazing fundraising drive. Joe is also dedicated in raising money for Parkinson's Ireland and Malaysian Parkinson's who both do amazing work to support patients.