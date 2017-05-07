Fáilte office delay is a concern - Moloney

Following a motion by Cllr Andy Moloney to the monthly meeting of Clonmel Borough District, a letter will be sent to Failte Ireland and the OPW to open the Tourist Office and the Swiss Cottage for longer next year.

A new 3 year deal has been signed on the rental of the Tourist Office by Failte Ireland in Cahir but its delayed opening has angered traders and the local councillor.

We need all our facilities and attractions open for business and the tourist office is a pivotal part of the promotion of local sites. We are spending big money on signage for the Butler Trail and Irelands Ancient East but we are not open for business.

The Director of Services replied to the Mayor by saying that she will contact the Minister directly to try keep the Swiss Cottage open until the end of mid term and push for a St Patrick's Day opening in 2018.

Cllr. Moloney said that closing the Swiss Cottage in the middle of mid term last Autumn was ridiculous for the sake of a few days.

Since the motion was passed the office has been restocked but the Minister needs to sign off on staff funding and political pressure is now been lobbied on Minister Ross.