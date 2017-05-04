Rock climbing for the summer with Hillwalkers

Mid-Tipp Hillwalkers' rock-climbing season kicks off next week for the summer.

The club takes part in rock-climbing in Ballykeefe Amphitheatre and this year it begins on Tuesday, May 9.

Ballykeefe contains one of the finest quarry climbing walls in the country, with sport and trad climbs at all levels.

Departure point (weather permitting) is from opposite the Horse & Jockey Hotel on Tuesdays at 6.15pm. New climbers are welcome (we do have some spare equipment for those new to the activity, but they may need to share it with others during the evening).

While we do not offer formal training, we will introduce newcomers to the use of basic climbing gear, safety, and climbing techniques.

Meanwhile, this Sunday, May 7, A and B walks will leave at 11am from Cashel.

Please note that the Sunday Ramble has been postponed until the following Sunday, May 15.

Last Sunday, Eoin Wolahan led the walk from Glengarra Wood taking in Greenane and Galtybeg, with Loughlin’s Castle providing shelter from the strong winds for lunch.

For further information about all upcoming events, visit us on www.midtipphillwalkers.ie , on Facebook, or call Dan Condren at 0872273082.