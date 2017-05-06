Fun Run success for Tipp Wheelers

The Tipperary Wheelers hosted their annual Good Friday 5K fun run with runners and walkers taking part from many clubs including: the Mooreabbey Milers, Clonmel AC, Dundrum AC, Grange Fermoy, GoTri, Brother Pearse AC, Meet and Train groups and the Tipperary Wheelers.

The poor weather eventually cleared and roads dried up to give good running conditions and first home on the night was Rory Sexton from Grange Fermoy, with a blistering time of 15.40.

Rory was followed by Colm Bradshaw in second place and John Shanahan took third place; both from Dundrum AC. Michelle Doherty (Clonmel AC) was first home for the ladies in a fantastic 20.27, followed by Aileen Kiely who just got in ahead of Mary Pyke. Ewan Cunningham (Mooreabbey Milers) took the Juveniles prize and celebrated a new personal best on the night.

Afterwards Tipp Wheelers Chairperson Kevin McGrath made the prize presentations and everyone enjoyed homemade refreshments to help all the tired bodies recover.

“It was a great atmosphere from the start line and it was great to see so many participants from clubs around Tipp,” said Tipperary Wheelers PRO Daniel Bresnan. “The Tipperary Wheelers would like to thank everyone that took part in the 5K, all our marshals, support staff and the Tipperary Pitch and Putt club for the use of their club house.”