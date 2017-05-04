Seventy Tipperary jobs at risk as Bord na Mona considers plant closure

Seventy jobs in Tipperary are on the line as Bord na Mona meets today to discuss the future of its Littleton plant.

There are fears that the company may close the briquette manufacturing operation.

The board will meet this morning to discuss the future of 140 workers at the company's two peat briquette plants - the other is in Derrinlough, near Birr in Co. Offaly.

Unions representing workers say they have been given no indication of a final decision on whether or not one of the plants is to be closed down but a decrease in briquette sales is making it increasingly likely that some workers may lose their jobs.

The effect of carbon tax and a moderate winter have hit Bord na Móna's peat briquette sales for the past two years.

The two plants are said to be operating at less than half of capacity with thousands of tonnes of stock built up.

it is understood that the workers at both plants will receive a simultaneous briefing at 3pm today.