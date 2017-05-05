Colaiste students visit Euro Parliament

Deirdre Clune MEP welcomed 5th Year politics students from Colaiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir to the European Parliament, in Brussels, this week.

The 19 students travelled to Belgium, with their teacher Mr. Pa O'Driscoll as part of a three day trip, organised by Deirdre Clune MEP and part-sponsored by the European Parliament.

Ms. Clune explained the role of the EU and its institutions as well as her experience as an MEP to the students. The group had an opportunity to visit the Parliament chamber, where the most important debates and many historic votes have taken place.

The group will also visit Ypres, the Menin Gate and Tyne Cot cemetery to learn first-hand about history of the Europe Union and the First World War.