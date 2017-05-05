Cahir boys fun and games for Active Week

It was all fun and games in Cahir Boys National School during Active school week, last April 24th to 28th.

The school is currently working towards getting its Active Flag and as part of this they had to hold an Active School Week.

The Active Flag scheme aims to get children doing more physical activity daily. For Active flag week, the children took part in extra physical activities every day, these included a walk to Swiss Cottage, Tug of War Championship, Skipathon, Hip Hop Dance Workshop and GAA training.

They also had a variety of different games and equipment available to the children at lunch time for our active yard.

They finished off the week with a certificate presentation in which all children received certificates for completing their 60 minutes of physical activity a day challenge, special certificates were presented to children who encouraged others to get physically active, played fairly with others and displayed great dedication and skill in GAA this year.

Well done to all of the students!