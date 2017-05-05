Tragic death in Loughmore forces postponement of tonight's game

Due to a tragic farm accident today in the Loughmore/Castleiney area, tonight’s game in Golden between Loughmore/Castleiney and Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill has been postponed.

The man in his late seventies is from Loughmore and was working on a farm close to the Upperchurch/Ballycahill boundary.

No further details are not being released at this early stage.

Tonight’s game was supposed to be the opening game of a busy weekend of Senior Football action throughout the county but in these tragic circumstances the football can wait.

Loughmore were due to begin their run for an historic first-ever three in a row following on from successess in 2015 (captained by David Kennedy) and last year when Liam McGrath captained the Mid side to lift the O’Dwyer Cup.

Understandably there is a huge sense of grief throughout the Premier County amongst all GAA fans.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.