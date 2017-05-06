Tipperary man killed in farm tragedy was father of All Ireland winning Tipp hurler

The Tipperary farmer who died in a tragic accident on Friday was the father of an All Ireland winning Tipperary hurler.

Tom Kennedy (74) from Clogheraily, near the village of Loughmore died in an accident while he was working on his farm in the Ballycahill area, close to Holycross, at around midday on Friday.

His son David was a member of the Tipperary team that won the All Ireland senior title in 2001 and is still a regular with the Loughmore-Castleiney football and hurling teams.

The Loughmore-Castleiney club is in mourning following the tragedy as Tom was hugely involved in club affairs.

His wife Maureen died in March last year.

The club senior football match against Eire Og Annacarthy scheduled for Friday night was called.

And at the Tipperary Association Dublin annual awards night in Dublin on Friday, association president Liam Myles offered sympathy to the Kennedy family on their sad loss.

Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan, from the neighbouring Upperchurch-Drombane club, was honoured with the Tipperary Person of the Year award at the function.

The gardaí­ and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding Mr Kennedy’s death, and were at the scene for several hours on Friday afternoon and evening.

Emergency services attended the location but Mr Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick for postmortem examination.

Loughmore-Castleiney PRO Pat Healy described it as a “terrible” tragedy. “He was very deeply involved in the club back along, he would have been at all the meetings and driven young lads to the matches.”

Two of his sons lived with Mr Kennedy at Clogheraily and the family had a farm at Ballycahill, between Drombane and Holycross. The deceased was also involved with local drama groups some years ago.

“It’s very sad,” Mr Healy said.

Mr Kennedy is deeply regretted by his loving daughter Anne (Hoolan, Dunkerrin), sons Philip, John, Noel and David (Sallins), grandchildren, Andrew, Cormac, Oran, Aimee, Dáire, Cillian, Tomás and Sean, son in law Jim, daughters in law, Mairead, Karen and Moira, sisters Sr. Margaret (St. John of Gods, Wexford), and Mary (Kenny, Roscrea), sisters in law, Biddy and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends,

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore, to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.