Tipperary water supply improving says Irish Water

Irish Water has made significant progress in addressing issues at Tipperary’s water supply schemes which are on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List (RAL).

The Remedial Action List is updated quarterly by the EPA. Irish Water has a prioritised programme of investment for all schemes on the list and the current updated RAL which showed a reduction from 99 to 90 schemes is a reflection of this progress.

This follows the removal of the Cloran, Gortnapisha and Burncourt schemes – serving a total of 15,700 people – from the RAL in February. By 2021 the utility aims to reduce the number of schemes on the RAL to zero.

There are currently five schemes in Co Tipperary on the RAL, serving a total population of approximately 11,600.

They include the Graigue supply which was recently connected to a new source following an investment of €3m by Irish Water in upgrading this and the neighbouring Temple-Etney supply.

These upgrade works have also resulted in the recent removal of a Boil Water Notice that had been in place for seven properties on the Temple-Etney supply for more than five years.

It is intended that these works will facilitate the removal of this scheme from the RAL, subject to approval of the EPA.

Upgrade work is currently underway at the treatment plants in Carrick-on-Suir (Crotty’s Lake and Lingaun River supplies) and Mullenbawn. In Mullenbawn, UV treatment and pressure filtration have been put in place and data is currently being gathered to facilitate the removal of this scheme from the RAL, subject to the EPA’s approval.

In Carrick-on-Suir, tenders have been issued for the installation of filtration and disinfection units to address inadequate treatment for cryptosporidium. The expected completion date for this work is September of this year.

An action plan is also in place to address the lack of treatment for cryptosporidium in the Clonmel Poulavanogue supply, with an estimated completion date for this major project of December 2020.

Speaking about the RAL and the ongoing work in Tipperary, Irish Water’s Regional Operations Manager, Katherine Walshe said: “Irish Water and Tipperary County Council remain committed to ensuring the delivery of clean and wholesome water in the county.

“As a single utility Irish Water is able to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the performance of Ireland’s drinking water production plants and where serious compliance challenges are found they can be tackled more effectively and efficiently.”