€80,000 worth of cannabis plants seized in Bansha area

Gardai seized 100 cannabis plants estimated to be worth €80,000 in a search of a house in the Bansha area last week.

The cannabis plants were discovered during a planned search of the rural dwelling that was otherwise vacant last Wednesday, May 3 around 8pm.

The search was conducted by detective and uniformed gardai from the Tipperary Town Garda District.

Gardai investigating the crime are appealing to anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity in the Bansha/Rossadrehid area that they believe may be connected to this cannabis grow house to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.