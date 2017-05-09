Tipperary Gardai investigate assault on woman at Shronell, Lattin 

Gardai in Tipperary Town are investigating an assault on a woman at Shronell, Lattin on Monday.

The assault on the woman, who was aged in her 20s, is alleged to have occurred around 4.30pm that day. The victim reported the incident to the gardai.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Shronell area on Monday afternoon or who has any information that may assist their investigation to contact them at (062) 51212.

