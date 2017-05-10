Hard work and plain food sees Nora hit 100th Birthday!

Nora Ryan, Kilbeg, Cappawhite, who has resided with her daughter, Margaret in Galway for the past twenty years, celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, 29th Apri .

Her relations and friends travelled from Tipperary, Limerick, Meath, Wexford, Dublin and London to be with her on this truly memorable occasion.

Tipperary is close to Nora's heart and she reads 'The Nationalist' every week in order to keep herself updated on the "goings on" in her beloved county.

Nora was raised on a farm in Hollyford before she married her late husband, John C. Ryan, Kilbeg, Cappawhite.

They had six children. She attributes her long life to hard work and "plain" food.

Nora helped out on the farm and with household chores from an early age, rising early in the morning and working until it was bedtime.

Nora has "green-fingers" and ailing plants and shrubs are given to her for rehabilitation. She loves visitors and her kettle is always on the boil.

May she continue to have good health and happiness until the Lord calls her.