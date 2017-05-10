CCTV part of plan to tackle dumping at the town's "worst litter blackspot"

CCTV cameras will be installed as part of the multi-agency task force that will try and prevent the dumping of rubbish at the Upper Heywood Road in Clonmel.

Engineer Eamon Lonergan told the monthly meeting of the Borough District that the County Council's housing section would write to the tenants there, reminding them to keep the area clean, while CCTV would be provided by the environment section.

The long-term plan was the deployment of a multi-agency task force, where enforcement agencies would work with the council. This approach had worked well when dealing with a similar problem in Mitchelstown.

The Borough District Engineer said that some bodies had already agreed to be part of this task force.

At a previous meeting members had complained about dumping in the Upper Heywood Road.

Cllr. Michael Murphy described it as "the worst litter blackspot in the town" and said it had been a problem for so many years that residents in the area were "demoralised".