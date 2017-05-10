Volunteers needed for Happy Heart Appeal in Clonmel this Friday

Volunteers are needed in Clonmel this Friday to support the Happy Heart Appeal.

Irish Heart is seeking volunteers to help sell their iconic happy hearts and raise vital funds to save lives from sudden cardiac arrest, which claims 5,000 lives in Ireland every year.

Money raised for the Happy Heart Appeal will go towards Irish Heart’s CPR programmes to create lifesavers in every community in Ireland. Starting CPR can double a person’s chance of survival.

According to Irish Heart’s Basic Life Support Coordinator, Brigid Sinnott, when a person suffers a cardiac arrest and they don’t receive prompt CPR or defibrillation their chance of survival decreases by 10 percent for every minute that nothing is done.

She said: “If you are a bystander when this happens and are willing to do something you can make the difference between life and death. Early CPR can double if not triple your chance of survival.

Learning CPR can give you confidence in knowing what to do when faced with a collapse and we know that anyone who has done a CPR course at any stage in their life is 10 times more likely to respond and assist in such an emergency.”

Joe O'Sullivan, the Happy Heart Coordinator in Clonmel for Irish Heart said: “This year’s Happy Heart Appeal target is €500,000; these vital funds ensure that Irish Heart can continue to provide essential CPR training in communities like ours. If a loved one or someone you know goes into a sudden cardiac arrest, you are their main chance of survival. Not a passer-by. You and your hands. CPR saves lives and so do volunteers.

If you’d like to support the Happy Heart Appeal by volunteering a few hours of your time and selling pins on 12th May, simply contact Mr O'Sullivan at josullivan16@gmail.com or 086 2654577.