Carrick on Suir Sale raises €800 for Clancy Festival Art Trail

All 30 art works donated to the Clancy Brothers Festival's annual Art Benefit Party were scooped up by buyers within an hour of going on sale last Friday night.

The fundraiser at the Tudor Artisan Hub on Main Street raised more than €800 for the upcoming Festival's popular Art Trail of exhibitions and installations that will run at various venues around Carrick-on-Suir between June 2 and 5.

Noreen Smith, Faugheen, and Tom Power, Kilcamthomas, contributed their art work.

A range of local artists donated art works they painted on 12 inch round canvas boards to the "blind lottery" art sale, which was first organised in 2010.

The Art Benefit Party's founder Linda Fahy of the Tudor Artisan Hub thanked all the participating artists and all who supported the fundraiser.

She also thanked singer/songwriters and musicians Marie Walsh and Jane McLoughlin, who performed at the art sale and local photographers Elizabeth Bartley, Pete Smith and Anne Marie Magorrian for capturing the event on camera.

