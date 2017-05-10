Tipperary MSD staff raise funds for Daffodil Day at Ballydine plant

MSD in Ballydine has raised €1,700 to support the local branch of the Irish Cancer Society.

The money was raised through a combination of activities that took place to mark Daffodil Day at the Tipperary plant.

To support the fundraising, employees took part in a range of events organised by MSD in Ballydine, aimed at raising awareness and much-needed funds for a deserving cause.

Staff dressed in yellow for the occasion and hosted fundraising events such as cake and book sales. Information areas on early detection and prevention of cancer were hosted by the site’s Occupational Health Nurse Kate Gordon.

Daffodil Day is the biggest and longest running fundraising day for the Irish Cancer Society, Ireland’s national cancer charity.

For thirty years, the Irish Cancer Society has been able to raise funds to support life-saving cancer research and help deliver essential services for patients.

Speaking at the cheque presentation, Nuala Strappe, Communications Specialist at MSD in Ballydine said, “Our work within oncology and cancer treatment means that days like Daffodil Day are very close to our hearts, and we’re proud to be able to make this donation to the Irish Cancer Society and to support all of their work. We’d like to say a huge thank you to all those who helped organise such a successful day.

Operating in Ireland for more than 50 years, MSD is a global healthcare leader dedicated to making a difference in the lives of patients in Ireland and around the world. MSD Ballydine develops innovative methods for the formulation and supply of new medicines and currently houses a Formulation R&D and manufacturing facility on-site. The plant, which last year marked 40 years in operation, exports life-saving medicines to over 30 countries around the world with primary markets being Europe, USA and Japan.