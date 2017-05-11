Cashel boys help Meaghan to help children in Uganda

Meaghan Perdue, a 3rd Year student at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, is currently fundraising towards her trip as a volunteer with Nurture Africa.

Nurture Africa is an Irish founded, non-governmental organisation which operates in Uganda. Nurture Africa believes in working in partnership with the Ugandan community.

The money that Meaghan raises will be used to provide quality healthcare and education to a school in Uganda. She and 10 of her student teacher colleagues will travel to Uganda on June 30 and teach in a school for three weeks.

Meaghan is currently on School Placement at St John the Baptist BNS in Cashel and held a jersey day in school to raise funds.

A special mention must go to Dean Morrissey from Senior Infants who donated all his pocket money to Meaghan to help the poor children!