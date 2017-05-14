You are invited to a public seminar hosted by Newcastle Community Alert titled “Building a SAFE Community”, in Newcastle GAA Centre, Newcastle, Clonmel, on Friday, May 19, at 8p.m.

A number of speakers will address the seminar including An Garda Siochana on Rural Crime, Good Morning South Tipperary will make a presentation on loneliness and isolation of older people.

A demonstration on Property Marking for Communities will also take place and if you wish to avail of this service on the night for small items such as your mobile phone please have your EIRCODE with you.

TASK Alarms will make a presentation on Socially Monitored Alarms and the use of Mobile Phone Technology with Socially Monitored Alarms, Credit Union personnel will provide advice on their services and how safe is your Money in a Financial Institution and a number of other guest speakers will also address the meeting.

It will also see the introduction of the Nominated Neighbour Scheme information and instruction cards: This is a Scheme where residents receive a card to hold up to the window telling the caller that they are not recognised and to go to their nominated neighbour, whose phone number and address is displayed on the card. The neighbour will then check the caller’s identity, and if necessary will return with the caller to the resident’s home, having been satisfied that they are genuine.

This event will be of interest to persons working with Older and Vulnerable people, Community Organisations, Volunteers, Service Providers, Health Care Professionals and the General Public in South Tipperary and West Waterford.

A number of voluntary and statutory organisation’s who provide services for Older and Vulnerable people will have Stands at the event. Refreshments will be served . As places are limited please register your interest by text to (089) 2508641 or email: newcastlecommunityalert@gmail.com