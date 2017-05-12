Minister agrees to meeting over planned Tipperary plant closure

Minister Denis Naughten has agreed to meet Tipperary Oireachtas members today (Wednesday) to discuss the planned closure of the Bord na Mona plant at Littleton.

It was initially thought that the Minister had not been in a position to meet the Tipperary representatives but pressure has been maintained since a meeting involving the politicians, workers, and representatives of Tipperary County Council on Friday.

Bord na Mona announced last week that it is to close the plant in April 2018.

Theclosure will see a loss of sixty nine jobs and another fifty also threatened in turf cutting.

At a meeting of the Council on Monday, CEO Joe MacGrath said that the loss of jobs is devastating for employees and their families, many of whom are left feeling hopeless at times.

However, he offered some consolation to the workers.

“I want to assure people that there is a lot of work going on to try and establish all kinds of supports for the workers and for the community. And, we will work for the workers of Bord na Mona in Littleton in the same was as we have done for the workers of Ranbaxy, Suir Pharma and Coty in recent times.

" We do not have the influence or power to change decisions but we have brought people in the past around the table to discuss how best how to move forward.

“Where this has happened it has been successful to some degree. It takes time though,” Mr MacGrath said.

He also stated that the council management had initiated direct communication with the management of Bord na Mona to discuss the matter but he added that he wished to ‘temper expectations as to what Tipperary County Council can achieve’.

Standing orders were suspended at the meeting to allow discussion on the shock closure at Littleton.