Extra resources to tackle dog fouling in Tipperary

Independent County Councillor for Clonmel Borough District, Martin Lonergan has welcomed the fact that County Councils are to receive extra resources to tackle the prevalence of dog foul in streets of Towns and Villages.

His comments come after the Communications, Climate Action and Environment Minister Denis Naughten announced that he would be allocating extra resources to tackle the issue.

Commenting on the news Councillor Lonergan said, “Irresponsible dog owners who ignore the law and allow their pets to foul the streets of our District are posing a health risk to young children and wheelchair users.

While it currently is an offence under section 22 of the Litter Pollution Acts not to clean up after your dog has fouled, which can result in an on-the-spot fine of €150 or a summary conviction to a fine up to €4,000, the reality is that many dog owners are not doing so and the County Council do not have the resources to police it.

Dog foul is the most intrusive type of litter and is very prevalent in our towns and villages. It contains bacteria and worms which can be particularly harmful to young children and is picked up on the wheels of bikes and buggies and is brought into homes across the country and is an massive issue for wheelchair users. Unfortunately however, some dog owners seem to think it is acceptable for their dog to foul and just walk on. This is disgusting, dangerous to human health and completely antisocial.”

Concluding Cllr Lonergan said, “Many initiatives to deal with dog fouling have already been introduced around the District; however it remains the responsibility of each dog owner to clean up after their dog. Therefore, I am pleased that Minister Naughten has committed to allocate extra resources to local authorities under the Environment Fund and capital resources to roll-out initiatives to combat this problem. With a dog, like any animal comes responsibility and I would urge owners to show some pride in their place and clean up after their dog.”