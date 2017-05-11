Men's Shed open meeting planned in Carrick on Suir

Carrick-on-Suir's new Men's Shed Project is up and running at the former Comeragh College school grounds and its organisers have issued an appeal to local men to become members.

And its first members are being invited to roll up their sleeves and work on getting the Men's Shed premises at the rear of the old community school building at Greenside in ship shape condition.

Members of Men's Shed Working Group formed at a recent public meeting are busy slabbing walls in the premises that need repair,cleaning and painting. Some furniture is being sourced for the Men's Shed, which is open every Wednesday from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Men interested in becoming members of the project are welcome to come and have a look or volunteer your services to help in the getting the building ready to officially open.

A second open information meeting about the Oroject, initiated by Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club will take place at the new Men's Shed premises at 8pm next Monday, May 17.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the project is invited to attend. For further information contact (086) 817 5055.