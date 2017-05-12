Ormond Castle to re-open next month

The Office of Public Works says it hopes to re-open Carrick-on-Suir's Ormond Castle to the public for guided tours next month as the finishing touches are put on the €750,000 conservation and refurbishment of the historic site.

An OPW spokeperson said a statement will be issued when the opening date is decided. It is envisaged that Ormond Castle will stay open to visitors until the end of October.

Works carried out on the Castle include the complete rendering of its exterior walls, the upgrading of electrical systems, fire and security systems and installation of underfloor heating.

The project has also involved the consolidation and conservation of historic internal plasterwork, scaffold and minor roof repairs, upgrading of existing storm water services, upgrade of the sewerage system and refurbishment of visitor and guide facilities.

Fáilte ireland last month announced the allocation of €585.000 grant for a historic landscaping project for the Castle.

The OPW says it is currently arranging to start the design work for this project and work will start on site next year.