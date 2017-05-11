Fethard Holy Trinity NS record charity single

Every year Holy Trinity National School takes part in the annual Challenge to Change project and this year the pupils are working on an entry based on highlighting the issue of Homelessness.

It is a huge issue in Irish Society, indeed globally, and the project highlights the difficulties of working with those who are marginalised and focuses children on human rights.

We have come to realise that there are charities right on our doorstep that do a lot of work around this issue and for this reason we have decided to try to raise both awareness and money for the Clonmel Soup Kitchen and The Alice Leahy Fund by recording the song, ‘Home’. You can see our video and hear the song on the homepage of our school website, www.holytrinitynsfethard.com

We launched the ‘Home’ CD track on our Homelessness Action Day, which was held in the school on April, 5. Children and their families donated clothes and food to the Clonmel Soup Kitchen and we were overwhelmed with the goodwill and support from everyone.

We would like to thank all the teachers and staff for their hard-work in preparation for and the recording of the song, ‘Home’. Special thanks to Mrs Leonie McGrath, Ms Sara McGeachy and Ms Eimear Meagher for bringing the project together. Thank you to Ms Gillian Coulter for all her hard work and thanks to Mr Joe Kenny for photographing the children. It is great to be able to give back to our community. Have a listen to our song and we hope that you enjoy it!