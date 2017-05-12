John's Bike Week logo is a winner!

National Bike Week is taking place from June 10th until June 18th this year. Events will be taking place in Tipperary and in every county throughout Ireland, during the week itself.

Recently a competition was held in conjunction with Bike Week to design a logo. Cahir Coláiste Dun Iascaigh student John Carey won the nationwide secondary school category while Kate Finnerty, from California, but a student at Limerick School of Art and Design for the last four years, won the college competition. They are both pictured above with Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O'Donovan at the Bike Week launch.