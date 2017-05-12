Tipperary is offering the best visitor experience to tourists

Tourism trade from Co. Tipperary have just completed Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Champions - Service Excellence Programme’ which will ensure that tourism businesses in the local area can deliver the best possible visitor experience to tourists travelling to, and around, Ireland’s Ancient East.

This new workshop, which was delivered to 28 tourism trade members, was designed to ensure that tourism businesses in Ireland's Ancient East are armed with the knowledge they need to position the region as a must see experience destination.

The workshop focussed on providing practical knowledge to staff on how they can help visitors make the most of their stay, how they can cross promote local businesses to encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more in the local area, and what techniques they can use to promote the area, and Ireland’s Ancient East effectively.

Speaking about the new programme of training, Fáilte Ireland’s Head of Ireland’s Ancient East, Jenny De Saulles explained –

“Everyone has a role to play in delivering the best possible visitor experience and Fáilte Ireland’s Champions Service Excellence Programme was designed to leave visitors to Ireland’s Ancient East wanting more. It’s hard to argue with a positive review and this new training programme helps tourism businesses deliver this with a warm welcome, a real knowledge of our local area and cross-selling skills - all of which can encourage visitors to stay a little longer, spend a little more and recommend Ireland's Ancient East when they return home.”

The Fáilte Ireland Champions Service Excellence programme is a build on to the 2016 Dwell Programme which has been undertaken by 400 businesses in Ireland’s Ancient East to date.