Cahir volunteers wanted to work with young people!

Cahir Community Youth Project is now recruiting new volunteers to work with young people aged 10-19 years whose aim is to support and engage young people in positive worthwhile programmes and activities. We are also recruiting volunteers for our after schools homework club. Do you have one to two hours a week to come along and join our team?

All volunteers will receive Induction training, Child protection training and will have to complete Garda Vetting. Cahir Community Youth Project is also recruiting for a CE Scheme position, Community Youth worker Assistant.

This position is available to those in receipt of social welfare payments. For all information please call 087-9640985 or 086-1425106.