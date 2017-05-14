Clonmel Choir is looking for new members

Clontempo Choir was formed early this year and is under the musical direction of Fearghal O'Connor.

The choir sings all genres including classical, contemporary and sacred music. Clontempo is now looking for new members, especially male tenors and bass vocalists, but would welcome all new members.

The choir will be running a choral workshop on Saturday morning, 27th May from 10.30 to 12.30.

Further details will be available on Clontempo's Facebook page.

Fearghal O'Connor holds a B.Mus from the CIT Cork School of Music, Kodály Certification from the American Kodály Institute and a Masters of Education (M.Ed Kodály emphasis) from Loyola University in Maryand, USA. He is also a doctoral student at the Royal Irish Academy of Music, studying for a doctorate of musical performance in choral conducting (DMusPerf).

Fearghal is founder and conductor of the multi award-winning Cork Institute of Technology Chamber Choir. He is also the conductor of the Lismore Choir in Co. Waterford and the St. Declan's boys national school, Waterford; the Wexford Male Voice Choir, Clontempo Choir and the Wexford Gateway Orchestra.

While studying in America, he was fortunate to work with the Children's Chorus of Maryland and the American Kodály Children's Choir.

Fearghal has worked in many primary schools in Cork and Waterford for the past number of years giving musicianship classes. He also continues to give Kodály-based workshops for the Waterford teachers centre.

Fearghal has also lectured on the Early Years Education degree course at the Cork Institute of Technology.