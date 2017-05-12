County Tipperary railway station is tops in Munster

Templemore has taken the coveted title of Best Station in Munster at the annual Iarnród Éireann Best Station Awards.

The awards were presented by Iarnród Éireann CEO, David Franks at a special ceremony at Inchicore Works.

Delighted Station Manager, Nicholas Moroney, Benny Hogan, David Keane and Brian Meehan were at Inchicore to pick up their specially crafted award. Templemore narrowly beat Killarney and Cork to take the top award in Munster.

Speaking at the awards, David Franks, Iarnród Éireann CEO said: “I would like to congratulate Templemore for taking the top award in Munster. The Award is testament to the hard work and dedication and off all the team. The fact that the winners are chosen by our customers make a win all the more special”

Voting was conducted through an online poll and voting at stations, with almost 15,000 people voting as part of the competition. Customers were asked to rate their station under the following criteria; Customer Information, Station Appearance, Staff Helpfulness and with Templemore scoring highly in all categories. The votes were cast during January of this year.

The Iarnród Éireann Best Station Awards reward excellence in customer facilities, cleanliness, innovation and customer service in the country’s 144 railway stations. The Overall Best Station Award winner this year was Dublin’s Pearse Station.