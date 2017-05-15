Man arrested in connection with Tipperary sexual assault

Gardai arrested a Co. Limerick man in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault on a young woman near Lattin village last week.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested last Thursday in relation to the assault on the woman aged in her 20s at Shronell, Lattin around 4.30pm on Monday, May 8.

He was detained at Tipperary Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for questioning.

The man was later released without charge and gardai are now preparing a file on the case for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into alleged sexual assault to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.