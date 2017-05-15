Clonmel walk to support Brig Cahill

Clonmel woman Brig Cahill supported everybody at RehabCare in Clonmel for years – now she is the one who needs a little help and her friends are rolling in behind a campaign to raise the €100,000 she needs for medical treatment.

Brave Brig Cahill is fighting non-hodgkins lymphoma and believes the way to beat her illness is be travelling to the UK for treatment. But this is expensive – €100,000 expensive!

This coming Saturday, May 20, her friends are organising a 5k sponsored walk (or run if you can!) to raise funds for Brig’s appeal.

Registration begins at 9.30am at the CTI, The Mall, Clonmel. The walk sets off at 11am. Cost is €10.

You can also support Brig’s appeal on crowd-funding site ‘Go Fund Me’ where, in the last month, 966 people have donated almost €41,675 of the €100,000 goal!

