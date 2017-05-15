Heroin seized in Clonmel house search

Gardai seized an estimated €500 worth of heroin during a search of a house in Clonmel this morning (Monday).

The illegal drug was found by gardai executing a search warrant on a house in the Old Bridge area of the town.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said the drug has been sent to Garda headquarters for analysis and investigating gardai expect to make an arrest in relation to the seizure.

