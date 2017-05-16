Famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber to open Tipperary horse museum

World renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is to officially open Fethard's iconic horse museum.

Mr Webber, who has strong links with the Tipperary town, will perform the ceremony on Tuesday, May 30.

Fethard Horse Country Experience offers visitors the opportunity to discover the rich culture and heritage of the region.

Fethard is the finest example of a small medieval walled town in Ireland, and produces some of the greatest horses in the world.

The museum is supported by Failte Ireland and is an unmissable visitor attraction along ‘Ireland’s Ancient East’ trail, a follow on from Failte Ireland’s ‘The Wild Atlantic Way’.

The museum is home to an exhibition on ‘Sadler’s Wells’, one of the most successful stallions of all time.