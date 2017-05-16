Body found near Rock of Cashel
Discovered by passer-by
Garda report
The body of a 52 year-old Cashel man was found at the foot of the Rock of Cashel last Saturday.
Gardai don't believe the cause of the man's death was suspicious.
A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said the man's body was discovered by a passer by around 1pm on Saturday and was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem was carried out. The deceased man's funeral took place this week.
