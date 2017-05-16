Body found near Rock of Cashel

Discovered by passer-by

Aileen Hahesy

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Body found near Rock of Cashel

Garda report

 

The body of a 52 year-old Cashel man was found at the foot of the Rock of Cashel last Saturday. 

Gardai don't believe the cause of the man's death was suspicious. 

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said the man's body was discovered by a passer by around 1pm on Saturday and was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem was carried out. The deceased man's funeral took place this week. 

More news...

Rock of Cashel a hit in Milan!

Carrick on Suir's Ormond castle to re-open next month.