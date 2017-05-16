Pope to visit Cahir

The town of Cahir is to host Pope Tawadros II this Saturday.

His Holiness Pope Tawadros II is the ‘Pope, Patriarch and Archbishop of the great city of Alexandria and the See of St. Mark,’ also known as the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria.

Cahir’s St Mina Coptic Church is one of only four in Ireland and the only one outside a major city (Dublin, Cork and Galway). It is part of the Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate Diocese of Ireland, Scotland, NE England and its affiliated areas.

Pope Tawadros will be welcomed by Bishop Antony, chairman of the committee, the priests and the committee of St Mina Church.

An event will be held to welcome the pope to the town at the Convent of Mercy, Cahir.

The Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria is an Oriental Orthodox Christian church in Egypt, Northeast Africa and the Middle East.[a] The head of the Church and the See of Alexandria is the Patriarch of Alexandria on the Holy See of Saint Mark, who also carries the title of Coptic Pope. The See of Alexandria is titular, and today the Coptic Pope presides from Saint Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Cairo. With 18 - 22 million members worldwide, whereof about 20 million in Egypt, it is the country's largest church.