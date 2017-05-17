Lynch Solicitors Clonmel nominated for 2 Irish Law awards

Well-known and popular Clonmel firm, Lynch Solicitors will journey to Dublin this weekend in hopes of scooping some prestigious silverware having been nominated for two AIB Irish Law Awards.

They have been nominated for Munster Law Firm of the Year and the other for Excellence in Marketing and Communications.

For over thirty years, Lynch Solicitors has developed a strong reputation for expertise in a number of practice areas.

These areas include bankruptcy and insolvency, medical negligence and litigation, family law and divorce, arbitration and mediation, wills and estate planning and administration and property services.

At the forefront of technology use, the firm has been paperless for the last ten years.

With a strong commitment to servicing clients and their needs, the firm is well known for its regular contributions in regional newspapers, including South Tipp Today, and local radio.

“This is a tremendous validation of the team here at Lynch Solicitors,” says Principal John M Lynch (pictured left), “who have customer service as a core principal, coupled with delivering excellent legal advice and service.

We look forward to an evening of celebration in Dublin on Friday night – and if we win, it will be an added bonus!” he told the Nationalist this week.