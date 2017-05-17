€1,000 prize for Iverk Show 'Home Cook Champion'

Would you like to win €1,000? That is the first prize for the All Ireland ‘Home Cook Champion 2017’. The final of which will be held at the Iverk Show, Piltown on Saturday, August 26, for the first time.

However to get to the final you must qualify and here is your chance. A qualifying round will be held on Saturday, May 27, in the Club House hotel in Kilkenny at 2pm. The qualifier is open to everyone.

The aim of the competition is ‘creativity with Irish ingredients’. With a prize fund of €2,300 it is run in association with the Irish Countrywoman’s Association (ICA).

The ingredients to be used will be revealed to the competitors 10 days before each regional final. Competitors may not use any other ingredients but need not use all that are listed. Ingredients will be supplied for the final. Competitors must supply their own equipment.

The final will be run alongside a cooking demonstration by TV3 and RTE chef Adrian Martin – Chef Adrian. The cooking demonstrations and live cooking competition will take place in the Glanbia sponsored food village.

There will be five other regional finals before the Grand Final at Iverk. The qualifiers are Ballymoney Show in Co Antrim, Clonakilty in Cork, Bannow and Rathangan in Wexford, Corrandulla in Galway and Oldcastle in County Meath.

Full details and entry forms can be obtained from Kilkenny ICA president or secretary on 051 648279 / 087 9518384. The competition is sponsored by FloGas, the ICA and NordMende.