Tipperary pharmacist nominated for Award

Cahir Pharmacist shortlisted for Peoples Pharmacist of the Year

Morrisons Pharmacy we have received some very exciting news! Niall Morrison has been nominated for People’s Pharmacist of the Year Award.....He is down to the final six and now it’s down to the public to vote!

You can call 01-6690562 to VOTE or follow a link on our facebook page .! TIME TO GET VOTING EVERYONE!!

Best of Luck to Niall from all at ‘The Nationalist.’