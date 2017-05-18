Tipperary's top shop is in Clogheen!

11 Tipperary shops have won awards and one has been named ‘Store of the Year’ at an all-Ireland excellence awards ceremony.

Colum Browne’s XL store in Clogheen has been awarded the XL Store of the Year accolade at the XL Retailing Standard Awards 2017.

Browne's XL Clogheen beat over 240 other XL Stores nationwide to claim the coveted title.

The store was honoured for achieving outstanding excellence in retail at the recent awards which attracted retailers from all over Ireland to the Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny, for the ceremony held by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the XL brand.

Also on the night Siobhán Burke’s XL store in Ardfinnan and Ian Pericho’s store in Cahir, were among a group of retailers from around the country who were awarded a Gold Retailing Standard Award.

A Silver Retailing Standard Award was awarded to Brian Connolly's XL in Clonmel, Robert Power’s XL in Carrick-on-Suir and Joe O’Shea’s XL in Ballyporeen.

The XL stores which took the Bronze Retailing Standard Awards were Sean & Bernadette Bates, Heywood Road, Clonmel, Andrew Dillon, Davis Road, Clonmel, Noel O'Donnell, Cork Road, Cahir, Trevor Moloney, The Ragg, Thurles, and Mary Burke, Raceside, Rosegreen, Cashel

The XL Retailing Standard Awards are only given to stores that pass a tough year-long inspection, including visits from mystery shoppers.

John Moane, Managing Director of BWG Foods Wholesale Division, honoured those who achieved an XL Retailing Standard Award for their determination and ongoing commitment.

“I’d like to congratulate our outstanding county Tipperary winners, especially our Store of the Year winner Colum Browne’s XL store in Clogheen, and wish them all continued success in the future,” added Moane.