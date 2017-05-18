Tipperary estates to be 'taken in charge' by County Council

Independent County Councillor for Clonmel/ Cahir Borough District, Martin Lonergan has welcomed the approval by the Borough District of the Taking in Charge of Ashfield Manor Estate in Ardfinnan and Monroe, Lisronagh.

His comments come after a report on the Taking in Charge of Estates was brought before the May monthly meeting of the Borough District with recommendations from the Director of Services that the two developments, Ashfield Manor, Ardfinnan and Monroe, Lisronagh had now been progressed to the Taking in Charge stage.

Commenting on the approval Cllr Lonergan said, “Following procedure under Section 11 of the Roads Act 1993 which was initiated on the 23 February last by the publication of a newspaper notice advising that is was proposed to declare the roads in the estates to be public roads. Representations in relation to the declaration were invited on or before 19 April and as there were no objections or representations received during the consultation period both estates were brought before us Elected Members for approval.

This now means that it is declared that public roads, open spaces, car parks, sewers and water mains within the developments will be ‘Taken in Charge’ by the County Council and Irish Water respectively!”

Continuing Cllr. Lonergan added, “There are however, many more estates within the Borough District to be progressed to this stage and I would hope that they can be progressed as expediently as possible. Many have been in the process for a number of years but now with a dedicated Taking in Charge team within the Council, I would hope that these can be brought to the stage of been ‘Taken in Charge’ in the near future.

However, on this occasion, the residents of Ashfield Manor, Ardfinnan and Monroe, Lisronagh can breathe a sigh of relief now that the responsibility for the estates has been secured with the Local Authority. In particular, issues in Ashfield Manor had been brought to my attention since I ran for Council in 2014 and I am now delighted that it has finally progressed to this stage and the various works that need to be completed in the estate can be so as to bring it up to standard,” concluded Cllr. Lonergan.