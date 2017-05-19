Next stage in new Tipp town innovation park comes today!

The developers of a new innovation park planned for Tipperary town are to submit an application for planning permission to Tipperary County Council this Friday.

It is envisaged that the SKY innovation park will create hundreds of new jobs in the town.

Developers Corajio will apply for planning permission for the 100,000 sq ft building on a 1.5 ha site.

Labour TD Alan Kelly, who worked closely with the developers in progressing the plan, described the planning permission as the next step in an exciting opportunity for Tipperary Town and its environs.

"I'm delighted it is happening so quickly", he said

He added that the owners of the site, Corajio, have moved quickly to put together an application for changing the use of the site from retail to innovation and industry. This follows on from meetings with Tipperary County Council.

"This is a massive site and has the capacity to be a game changer for the area in terms of helping to generate inward investment and jobs", Mr Kelly remarked.

He said that fter the planning stage, Corajio will commence work on developing the site and making it fit for visits by potential clients from the IDA and Enterprise Ireland.

"At that point our agencies will have a site that they can market and I will be pushing them to sell it and give Tipperary Town the support it needs as it has been let down for decades'", he stated.