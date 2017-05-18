Call for Clonmel-Thurles greenway along route of old railway line

A call has been made to devleop a new Greenway between Clonmel and Thurles along the former railway line that linked the two towns.

One of the most successful Grrenways in the country is the new one in Co. Waterford between Dungarvan and Waterford city that als follows the route of the old rail line.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan made the call for a walking and cycling track along the disused railway line.

The innovative suggestion came from the Thurles councillor at a meeting of Tipperary County Council which was attended by Barry Kenny, Jim Galvin and Eileen Murphy of Iarnrod Eireann.

Cllr Ryan said that there is a real demand for such projects and having visited and used the Greenway in Waterford, which he said is a fabulous amenity, he felt certain that such a project in Tipperary would do a lot to drive tourism and recreational pursuits in the county.

Councillor Seamus Hanafin backed Cllr Ryan's suggestion and added that considering the huge volume of people walking and cycling nowadays as forms of recreation, the provision of a Greenway would be a fantastic addition to the county.

"If this were to happen, I think it would be a fantastic step and I would give it all my support," Cllr Hanafin said.

Cllr Ryan urged Iarnrod Eireann to take the suggestion on board and to set wheels in motion to ascertain the possibilities.