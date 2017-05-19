Hey Tipperary - BIN IT! Mayor launches gum disposal campaign

Clonmel Municipal Council Mayor Andy Moloney launched a new battle on gum this week.

He was at Colaiste Dun Iascaigh in Cahir to kickstart the Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT) gum litter education campaign.

Also present was Green School Co-Ordinator Stephen O’Brien as well local comedy duo The 2 Johnnies.

The campaign has had huge success to date in changing the public’s behaviour to gum disposal and in encouraging correct gum disposal through a targeted education awareness campaign.

According to research carried out by Millward Brown on behalf of the Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT) during the 2016 campaign, the highest number of people to date (93%) agree that dropping gum is littering and almost six in seven people (84%) claiming they always dispose of their gum correctly.

Mayor Moloney said: - “This is a great campaign for communities up and down the country to get involved in. It unites communities in a common goal to responsibly dispose of chewing gum and continue to contribute to the positive results the campaign has seen to date.”

Chairman of the GLT Paul Kelly, added: “Each year the campaign seeks to educate people on the correct disposal of gum and while we have seen very positive results to date, we want to continue encouraging a positive behaviour change amongst the small minority who are still disposing of gum incorrectly.

"The latest research results highlighted a significant increase in those who say they never drop gum which points towards the success of the campaign since its inception at targeting younger people who are taking the message home with them and into households across Ireland".