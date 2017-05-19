Clonmel's first Parkrun will be held on Saturday

The inaugural Clonmel Parkrun will be held at Powerstown Park Racecourse on this Saturday, May 20th at 9.15am.

Parkrun is the single biggest participation event in the world and now Clonmel has the opportunity to join in and share in this social phenomenon.

The first Parkrun started 12 years ago in Bushy Park, London with 13 runners. There are now almost 900 events in 12 countries around the world, with approximately 72,000 people participating weekly.

The Parkrun is a 5 kilometres run and it's you against the clock, with participants running at their own pace.

The Clonmel event will be held every Saturday at Powerstown Park at 9.30am.

It costs nothing to participate but those taking part are requested to register before their first run. Runners need only register with Parkrun once.

Runners are requested to bring a printed copy of their barcode - if they forget it, they won't get a time.

The event is entirely organised by volunteers - e-mail clonmelhelpers@parkrun.com to help.

Every week participants will grab a post Parkrun coffee at Gavin’s Blue Moon Café, in Planet Playground - all runners are welcome to join them.

For more information log onto the website www.parkrun.ie/clonmel

